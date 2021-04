What are you taking?

American Addict

American Addict unveils the industry of legal drug addiction in the USA: 5% of the world population yet consumes 80% of prescription narcotics. See links between government regulators, big pharmaceutical companies, physicians, and the media. The consequences lead to overuse, abuse, & death. Like "Inside Job" and "Food, Inc." this doc exposes a shocking hypocrisy most are unaware even exists.